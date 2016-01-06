Hector Granero

E Swiss

Hector Granero
Hector Granero
  • Save
E Swiss knife gif font e
Download color palette

This time I bring you a gif part of a serie. 1 of 6 in total.. I’m trying to animate a logo which is composed of letters inspired on tools. Here the E!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Hector Granero
Hector Granero

More by Hector Granero

View profile
    • Like