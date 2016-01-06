Wesley Ayers

52 Hertz II

Hey guys - here is a brand new oil painting of mine. It's the second rendition of one of my most beloved paintings, "52 Hertz". I put this up for sale and it was sold within a day....so there will probably a "52 Hertz III" coming soon. Hope you like it!

Find the original 52 Hertz here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/1513905-52-Hertz

    • Like