Cole Welty
GoPro Design

Mobile Styleguide

Cole Welty
GoPro Design
Cole Welty for GoPro Design
  • Save
Mobile Styleguide ui dark mobile styleguide
Download color palette

Here's a little peek at some style guide stuff @Charlie Waite and I have been working on lately. We've been using comps like this with Zeplin.io and having great success with our development team.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
GoPro Design
GoPro Design

More by GoPro Design

View profile
    • Like