🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DOWNLOAD HERE: https://creativemarket.com/Layerform/486353-Pretty-Feathers-Art-Pack?u=Layerform
Introducing the Pretty Feathers Artpack by Layerform.com!
As always, we've been busy slaving away in that digital kitchen, and what has resulted is a very "Pretty" product, and an absolute plethora of Feather Graphics that you simply cannot miss.
In this pack there are a combined total of 44 individually crafted Feather Graphics, ranging from coloured and textured Feather PNG's, to scaleable vector feather graphics and even 4 Premade PSD Scenes to drop your artwork straight into.
In the download you will receive:
20 Feather Graphics in PNG & PSD Formats in smart objects.
20 Scaleable Vector Feathers in .ai and .eps formats, with illustrator 10 backups for both .ai and .eps
4 Premade PSD Scenes, think floaty feathers! ;)
Readme.txt file
We hope you enjoy what you see, we are truely proud of this product and hope you can create some pretty compositions with the elements in this pack :)
Each individual product in this set should normally be priced at $6 each, but for a short time only we are putting this product up for sale at $16, so basically, a bargain! :)
Enjoy!
Eddy @ Layerform.com