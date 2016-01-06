Join the Square Cash Team

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey all! It's been a few years since I've updated. I'm still at Square (nearly 7 years!), and I've been working on something I care a lot about. That thing is Square Cash, the easiest way to send money to your friends.
My team is looking for an experienced product designer to work with us. We spend an incredible amount of time making sure that we are creating the best products and features possible. If it isn't simple, we don't ship. If it isn't beautiful, we don't ship. If it isn't alarmingly fast, we don't ship. We don't stop until it's great – and we don't stop until we've done the best work of our careers.
If you're interested in doing this every day with me and this small (and talented) team, then please let us know! Email me at robert@squareup.com with your portfolio.
Cheers!
Edit: position is in NYC. :)