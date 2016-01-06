David J Short

Maybe You Got 2 Lose it All ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

Maybe You Got to Lose It All to Find Your Way—because trying to control paper-tearing is tricky...#TrueStory—created on 12.12.15.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

