Eight 8's ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

Eight 8's cut into 1/8ths—because there is something very unnerving when creating something knowing you're destroying it to create something more!—created on 12.5.15.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!