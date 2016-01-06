More Project Views on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/38718033/Editorial-Publication-and-Layout-Design

The 'Blackbook' issue is defined as a definitive resource for those who work in the pension and retirement business, particularly advisors. It is a directory of the top 100+ firms in the industry, displaying their current statistics, assets and other additional information.



The actual magazine is 10"x12" printed on an 120 pound gloss cover, at a total of 108 pages from cover to cover.