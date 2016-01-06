Brooke Burge

Rent Doodle

Rent Doodle sketch typography love napkin lettering rent doodle
Decided to get more use out of my Chipotle napkins. Welcome to Brooke's 10 Days of Doodles. Today's post is dedicated to the New Year and my favorite musical, Rent.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
