Antanas Laukai

Chop Chop

Antanas Laukai
Antanas Laukai
Hire Me
  • Save
Chop Chop laukai vilnius dinner sign chopped food signage hunger kitchen knife fork icon
Download color palette

Icon for ongoing signage project.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Antanas Laukai
Antanas Laukai
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Antanas Laukai

View profile
    • Like