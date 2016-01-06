Byron Delgado

Converse II - 3D Laces

Converse II - 3D Laces concept styleframe design laces 3d converse
Styleframe for a Converse Pitch.
made using C4D, AE, Photoshop

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
