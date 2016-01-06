Tanner Christensen

Oculus Icons

Tanner Christensen
Tanner Christensen
Hire Me
  • Save
Oculus Icons illustrations controller touch oculus-touch virtual-reality vr icon illustration oculus
Download color palette

Some additional icon work I did for Oculus over the past few months. The Oculus Remote (not to scale) and Rift.

Oculus Rift is available for pre-order TODAY! Get yours at https://shop.oculus.com/ if you haven't yet.

Tanner Christensen
Tanner Christensen
Never not working.
Hire Me

More by Tanner Christensen

View profile
    • Like