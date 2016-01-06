Animated Typeface G

Hanna Cortes

League Gothic was used and this typeface was created by Tyler Finck, Micah Rich, and Dannci. For the G, I decided to play with some gangster lips in a very simplistic way.

- See more at: http://community.vfs.com/oomph/2015/08/animated-typeface-league-gothic/#sthash.2L2rJJ2J.dpuf

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
