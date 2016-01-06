Rich Cando

Furiosa - Ed "Big Daddy" Roth style

Rich Cando
Rich Cando
  • Save
Furiosa - Ed "Big Daddy" Roth style illustration madmax furiosa
Download color palette

Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road. Designed in the style of 60's cartoonist Ed "Big Daddy" Roth. Digital iIllustration (Photoshop)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Rich Cando
Rich Cando

More by Rich Cando

View profile
    • Like