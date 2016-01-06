JJ Smith

seal logo target badge gun control guns america murica
I have been messing around with this idea of an ironic (or not?) gun brand with messaging that would at once appeal to people on both sides of the issue, which given the divide is an interesting task. Could 'murican made make gun lovers proud, while also communicating the sarcasm that I intended? Here are a few rough drafts.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
