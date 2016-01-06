Breanna Rose

Vault Co | Final Business Cards

Vault Co | Final Business Cards identity branding business cards print
Final business cards, went with a super bright red, and white on the back instead of the original teal + cream combo.

Rebound of
Vault Co | Business Card Concept
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
