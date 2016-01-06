Adam Claeys

Transitional Change

Adam Claeys
Adam Claeys
  • Save
Transitional Change delta transition triangle icon branding logo
Download color palette

Mark exploration. Intended to symbolize "transitional change."

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Adam Claeys
Adam Claeys
Hi. I'm a multidisciplinary designer from Michigan.

More by Adam Claeys

View profile
    • Like