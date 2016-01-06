Andrew Millar

Gengar

I've started a little summer project to keep my illustration & animation skills up to shape (Yes I'm hoping to animate!)

I've always loved Pokemon, so when it came to picking a theme, it was a no-brainer. Gengar is one of ten Pokemon I'm gonna work with. Gengar is the only fully evolved pokemon I've picked out to use - but he's just a badass so I couldn't help myself.

