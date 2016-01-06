Brian Yohn

A Ginger Kid

Brian Yohn
Brian Yohn
  • Save
A Ginger Kid redhead red hair ginger toys educational kids branding
Download color palette

My favorite initial option for a branding project I'm working on right now. Quite pleased with the custom script, but I'm no pro, so any suggestions would be much appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Brian Yohn
Brian Yohn

More by Brian Yohn

View profile
    • Like