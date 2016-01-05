Andrzej Kowalski

Dog in the car GIF

Andrzej Kowalski
Andrzej Kowalski
  • Save
Dog in the car GIF logo no something
Download color palette

Exercising PS skills in illustrations and retouching.

On Bēhance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32645569/Dog-in-the-Car

Static version:
https://dribbble.com/shots/2441277-Dog-in-the-car

Ew
Rebound of
Kivircik
By Ahmet Iltas
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Andrzej Kowalski
Andrzej Kowalski

More by Andrzej Kowalski

View profile
    • Like