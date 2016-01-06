Selim Cherif

SC Monogram

Selim Cherif
Selim Cherif
  • Save
SC Monogram outline shape geometric symbol sc logo monogram
Download color palette

Hey guys, I've been working on a personal monogram during these holiday, I just wanted to know what you think about? Combination of a S and a C!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Selim Cherif
Selim Cherif

More by Selim Cherif

View profile
    • Like