Dan Dragomir

Lion King

Dan Dragomir
Dan Dragomir
  • Save
Lion King vector illustration animal crown icon symbol mark logo king lion
Download color palette

Lion, king of all animals... he's very serious :)
Zoom in for more details!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Dan Dragomir
Dan Dragomir

More by Dan Dragomir

View profile
    • Like