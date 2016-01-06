VW / Buck Rogers (Mashup)

A series of illustrations of things that remind me of my dad. #aboutmydad 1. Buck Rogers/VW Bug Mashup: When I was around 5 years old, my dad had a beautiful 1970 VW Bug. I loved to ride in it. Whenever I would go somewhere with my dad, he would always pretend we were blasting off as characters from the 1980s sci-fi TV show Buck Rogers. He was Buck Rogers, and I was the robot side-kick, Twiki. I think that was his way of getting me to put on my seat belt.