Paymetap Framer

Hi dribbblers,

First, Happy New Year!

This is a gif of an app I'm working on at Mobeewave.
It's the new version of the PayMeTap app which allow user to get paid through the NFC technology if you just tap a credit card on the back of the phone.

On the bottom, you can see the last transaction with an animation to see the transaction history.

