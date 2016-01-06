Santino Calvo

FROODLES!

Santino Calvo
Santino Calvo
  • Save
FROODLES! watermelon fruit character design character texture pattern vector illustration vector art doodling doodle vector illustration
Download color palette

"FROODLES!" is an illustration project featuring six different fruity characters.

Pictured in the shot is Alain Melon, but you can check out the remaining fellas over at my Behance .

Santino Calvo
Santino Calvo

More by Santino Calvo

View profile
    • Like