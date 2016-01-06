Sam

Spotify: Drag & Drop

Spotify: Drag & Drop
I was playing with the @Spotify desktop app earlier and accidentally dragged a song into a playlist.

I hadn’t realised that you could drag and drop content before, but thought that it was a pretty nifty feature. So I figured that I’d have a go at seeing which other controls could be actioned by dragging content (rather than the right click).

Hope you like it, any feedback appreciated!

Best to view @2x

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
