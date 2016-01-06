Adam Noffsinger ✏️

New Portfolio Is Up!

Finally launched my new portfolio!

The new site is built with simple HTML, CSS (SASS), Javascript, and Jekyll. As with any good portfolio, it's an ongoing project - blog posts coming soon.

Any feedback/bug reporting welcome!

See it here: http://noff.me/

