Jay Ferguson

City Cycle Shop Kit - Concept

Jay Ferguson
Jay Ferguson
Hire Me
  • Save
City Cycle Shop Kit - Concept cycling kit marin san francisco shop athletic sportswear active bicycling city cycle castelli
Download color palette

Design concept done for City Cycles based in Marin County California. Being along the water, we decided to explore some nautical themes.

Jay Ferguson
Jay Ferguson
Available for web and app design projects.
Hire Me

More by Jay Ferguson

View profile
    • Like