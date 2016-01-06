The Board Room

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When creating theses scenes, I took inspiration from old bond movies, 1950s Pan Am, and Mad Men (among others). The goal was to show the client as a Secret Agent, and the developer as HQ. The site shows the process of creating a high-tech gadget for the agent from conception to completion.
See it all play out here:
https://vimeo.com/148116216