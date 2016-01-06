Mitch Davis

The Board Room

Mitch Davis
Mitch Davis
Hire Me
  • Save
The Board Room mad men website ui ux cintiq drawing texture painting digital painting canvas paint watercolor
Download color palette

When creating theses scenes, I took inspiration from old bond movies, 1950s Pan Am, and Mad Men (among others). The goal was to show the client as a Secret Agent, and the developer as HQ. The site shows the process of creating a high-tech gadget for the agent from conception to completion.

See it all play out here:
https://vimeo.com/148116216

Mitch Davis
Mitch Davis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mitch Davis

View profile
    • Like