It's a shape Christmas!

It's a shape Christmas! calendar advent illustration animation gif shape christmas
This year again, Shape struck with their great online advent calendar.

I was so happy to be part of this project and also the latest one to be revealed ∗ ◕ ں ◕ ∗

Don't miss it next year!

Merry late Christmas folks

Don't forget to check the @2x for more fun ╰( ◕ ᗜ ◕ )╯

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
