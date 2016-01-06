Mike Stearns

Derek Woodz Band Poster
I totally forgot I had a dribbble account, apparently I haven't used it in three years. Lots of work since then, so I guess I'll start posting again. Here's the bottom half of a recent job, a poster for Pittsburgh's Derek Woodz Band at the bar I currently book/do posters for.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
