Bootstrap 4 Grid

Bootstrap 4 Grid
I haven't found a good Sketch template yet for the Bootstrap 4 grid so I put one together quick. This is based on the fixed containers (with max-width), but it's easy to configure for the fluid. View the Bootstrap docs for more info.

If you come across anything that needs changed let me know and I'll update it.

Download Sketch File

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
