Content Management - Calendar View Concept

Goal: Help user easily keep track, manage and schedule daily multimedia content with delightful Interaction
- Scroll up: show the daily content list, Analytics chart is folded along the scrolling
- Drag down from the top of list: pull down the daily summary view
Stay tuned to see more of this!
More projects at https://www.behance.net/phamduyminh