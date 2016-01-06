Minh Pham ✪

Content Management - Calendar View Concept

Minh Pham ✪
Minh Pham ✪
  • Save
Content Management - Calendar View Concept product design vietnam management ios mobile ux ui calendar
Download color palette

Goal: Help user easily keep track, manage and schedule daily multimedia content with delightful Interaction
- Scroll up: show the daily content list, Analytics chart is folded along the scrolling
- Drag down from the top of list: pull down the daily summary view

Stay tuned to see more of this!

More projects at https://www.behance.net/phamduyminh

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Minh Pham ✪
Minh Pham ✪
Real work under NDA, here's for fun!!!!!!!!

More by Minh Pham ✪

View profile
    • Like