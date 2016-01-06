Jay Legaspi

P is for Penguin

Jay Legaspi
Jay Legaspi
  • Save
P is for Penguin logo purple typography penguin
Download color palette

Just playing with letters and came upon a Purple Penguin which is a big thing with my gf's professional circle so I drew one for her.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Jay Legaspi
Jay Legaspi

More by Jay Legaspi

View profile
    • Like