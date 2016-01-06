Studio Sundog

Tanuki

Studio Sundog
Studio Sundog
  • Save
Tanuki cute 2d gif animation balls jump animal japan raccoon tanuki
Download color palette

There is about power of Tanuki balls.

One of facts in Sundog | Funf**ck 2016 Calendar.

You can see this fact and more in here : https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1057703494260754.1073741847.463924420305334&type=3.

Thanks for watching :3

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Studio Sundog
Studio Sundog

More by Studio Sundog

View profile
    • Like