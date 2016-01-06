World in Your Kitchen Calendar: China

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New Internationalist asked me to create a set of 12 images for the 'World in Your Kitchen' Calendar 2013, featuring a vegetarian recipe each month from a different country. Each image is inspired by the food and/or country from which it comes; this one is inspired by stir-fry with egg noodles from China. Proceeds from the calendar go to various charities including Amnesty, Traidcraft, CAFOD, SCIAF and Christian Aid.
Art direction by Chris Brazier.