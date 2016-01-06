World in Your Kitchen Calendar: China

New Internationalist asked me to create a set of 12 images for the 'World in Your Kitchen' Calendar 2013, featuring a vegetarian recipe each month from a different country. Each image is inspired by the food and/or country from which it comes; this one is inspired by stir-fry with egg noodles from China. Proceeds from the calendar go to various charities including Amnesty, Traidcraft, CAFOD, SCIAF and Christian Aid.

Art direction by Chris Brazier.