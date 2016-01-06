Jonathan Williams

World in Your Kitchen Calendar: China

World in Your Kitchen Calendar: China illustration food calendar egg noodles stir-fry china
New Internationalist asked me to create a set of 12 images for the 'World in Your Kitchen' Calendar 2013, featuring a vegetarian recipe each month from a different country. Each image is inspired by the food and/or country from which it comes; this one is inspired by stir-fry with egg noodles from China. Proceeds from the calendar go to various charities including Amnesty, Traidcraft, CAFOD, SCIAF and Christian Aid.

Art direction by Chris Brazier.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
