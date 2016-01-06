Igor Reznichenko

Daft Punk

Daft Punk guy manuel daft punk vector flat illustration icon debut
Hello Dribbble!
Big thanks to @Abdul Hye for the invite! This was the best Christmas gift for a designer :)
With my first shot I want to honor all the music as a continuous source of my inspiration and Daft Punk — one of my favorites

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
