Ade-Lee Adebiyi

Daily UI 003 - Day 3 Calculator

Ade-Lee Adebiyi
Ade-Lee Adebiyi
  • Save
Daily UI 003 - Day 3 Calculator html css3 fully responsive clean minimal calculator
Download color palette

Today I was tasked with designing a calculator.
BOOM!
Just wanted to make it simple. Also gave myself 10 minutes so pretty proud with the turnout.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Ade-Lee Adebiyi
Ade-Lee Adebiyi

More by Ade-Lee Adebiyi

View profile
    • Like