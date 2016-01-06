Eddy Tritten

BIBO ERGO SUM Badge

BIBO ERGO SUM Badge sum ergo bibo mark logo party friendly beer illustration german shield badge
Mark for a german friend who enjoy drinking beers with his teammates from their now disbanded World of Warcraft guild.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
