Feature and Spots for Virginia Living magazine on a story about how people in their 50’s and 60’s are no longer retiring but actually going into perhaps, new careers or doing really cool things with there lives…not moving to retirement developments but instead traveling, writing novels, getting into Olympic racing etc.
AD: Sonda Pappan
more here: http://goo.gl/Iu01WZ