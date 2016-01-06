Charlie Le Maignan

Gradient #2

Gradient #2 adobe curves scales perception color sea ascent 2 yellow gradient blue green
I'm working on a new project about the colors scales, and perception through colors. Here a second test :)

Rebound of
Gradient #1
By Charlie Le Maignan
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
