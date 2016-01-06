Amol Chandwadkar

An easy to use Guide on Designing for Empty States

Amol Chandwadkar
Amol Chandwadkar
  • Save
An easy to use Guide on Designing for Empty States gif shot design ui guide guide ui
Download color palette

An easy to use Guide on Designing for Empty States {updated}.
Check it out here http://goo.gl/nJ7g5O
Awaiting for feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Amol Chandwadkar
Amol Chandwadkar

More by Amol Chandwadkar

View profile
    • Like