Coming Soon…

swift uikit animation particles triangle gif ios
I’m really excited to share what I have been up to in my spare time… but not quite yet :)

The final stretch for building an app is always the hardest!

I may need some additional beta testers in next few days. Leave a comment if you are interested, have an iPhone and have used TestFlight before. Stay tuned for more information…

FWIW, the particle animation was done in UIKit and screen recorded from the simulator.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
