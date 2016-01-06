Coming Soon…

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’m really excited to share what I have been up to in my spare time… but not quite yet :)
The final stretch for building an app is always the hardest!
I may need some additional beta testers in next few days. Leave a comment if you are interested, have an iPhone and have used TestFlight before. Stay tuned for more information…
FWIW, the particle animation was done in UIKit and screen recorded from the simulator.