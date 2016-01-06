Mark van de Vis

The Energy Takeover - adidas Ultraboost

The Energy Takeover was a global event to launch the adidas Ultraboost, their best running shoe to date. The idea was to use the city as an environment to create a labyrinth by applying a digital layer, via an app. To fit with the overall style of the event I've turned the silhouette of the shoe into a labyrinth-like key visual, used for print and online applications.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
