Clustertruck Logo propaganda flying seal badge revolution wings truck food logo clustertruck
The final logo for Clustertruck. This was a super fun project to work on. Clustertruck is a kitchen built specifically for delivery, cooking up food to order and taking it directly out the door.

Revolution
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
