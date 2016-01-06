Still with the same old love, let us introduce The Wiggle. Another "these kinda" brushy handy typeface with all of those jumpy feels and some "whatever" thin-and-bold script styles.

Check the full preview and details on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/32544881/Wiggle-Typeface?

And CreativeMarket for purchasement : https://creativemarket.com/konstantinestudio/489683-Wiggle-Typeface-Bonus