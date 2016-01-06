Konstantine Studio

Wiggle Typeface

typography calligraphy branding font typeface lettering watercolor brush
Still with the same old love, let us introduce The Wiggle. Another "these kinda" brushy handy typeface with all of those jumpy feels and some "whatever" thin-and-bold script styles.

Check the full preview and details on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/32544881/Wiggle-Typeface?

And CreativeMarket for purchasement : https://creativemarket.com/konstantinestudio/489683-Wiggle-Typeface-Bonus

