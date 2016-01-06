NCAA® Icons

Throughout the summer of 2014 we developed this icon system for all 24 NCAA® Championships. I have seen these start to appear throughout NCAA Championships and although they were designed to appear as small, quick read icons, the detail that @Fraser Davidson built into these is quite beautiful. Definitely worth a closer look, here are all 23 on a larger scale.

All vertical banner icons shown here are specifically reserved for championships, (championship banners hang vertically from the rafters of gyms everywhere). There are horizontal versions of each for regular season competition.