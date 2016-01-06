NCAA® Icons

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Throughout the summer of 2014 we developed this icon system for all 24 NCAA® Championships. I have seen these start to appear throughout NCAA Championships and although they were designed to appear as small, quick read icons, the detail that @Fraser Davidson built into these is quite beautiful. Definitely worth a closer look, here are all 23 on a larger scale.
All vertical banner icons shown here are specifically reserved for championships, (championship banners hang vertically from the rafters of gyms everywhere). There are horizontal versions of each for regular season competition.