Jeremiah Steiner

Revolution

Jeremiah Steiner
Jeremiah Steiner
  • Save
Revolution seal fist grunge propaganda badge power guerrilla revolution hand monster food
Download color palette

Another one for the morgue. A logo concept for a company called Clustertruck.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Jeremiah Steiner
Jeremiah Steiner

More by Jeremiah Steiner

View profile
    • Like