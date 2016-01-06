Colin Hesterly

Dead Pitch 01

Colin Hesterly
Colin Hesterly
  • Save
Dead Pitch 01 dead frame fun stuff medical ai illustration not to scale colin hesterly
Download color palette

Here's a fun little frame I made for a recent pitch. Unfortunately the client "went in another direction"... lame.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Colin Hesterly
Colin Hesterly

More by Colin Hesterly

View profile
    • Like