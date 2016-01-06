Chris Rogge

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh illustration skyline pennsylvania pittsburgh
Using this illustration for an upcoming project but wanted to single it out and show some love to The 'Burgh. Here's to a Steelers win this weekend as well!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Creative Director by day, pixel pusher by night.
